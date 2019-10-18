MIT's Energy Initiative Director Robert Armstrong; Linda Norden on John Wesley

Robert "Bob" Armstrong

Diana Nguyen speaks Robert Armstrong, the director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Energy Initiative which "links science, technology, and policy to transform the world’s energy system."

They discuss transitions happening in the world's energy landscape due to climate change.

Armstrong was in Marfa in early October when the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute hosted him to talk about combating climate change.



Linda Norden on John Wesley



Later in the show, Nguyen talks to New York-based art historian and curator Linda Norden about John Wesley — Chinati Foundation's first artist-in-residence.

In 2004, the organization opened the John Wesley gallery, which features a concentrated retrospective of Wesley's paintings.

The organization debuted a rehanging of the gallery this past Chinati Weekend. It includes rarely exhibited paintings from the permanent collection as well as Panoply: Eight Silkscreen Prints Inspired by the Splendours of the Great War.

Nguyen and Norden discuss John Wesley's work and relationship with Donald Judd.

Linda Norden was in Marfa during Chinati Weekend to talk about the artist.