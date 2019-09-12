© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

The Odessa Shooting

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 12, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
odessa-memorial-1_credit-mitch-borden
Odessans mourn at the memorial for victims of the shooting that occurred on August 31, 2019. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Mitch Borden and Carlos Morales

Diana Nguyen talks to Marfa Public Radio reporters Mitch Borden and Carlos Morales about the shooting that began in Midland County and continued into the City of Odessa over Labor Day Weekend.

On August 31st, A 36-year-old white gunman opened fire after being stopped by a state trooper. He proceeded to drive through Odessa on a rampage, killing 7 people and injuring at least 25 others. 

This was the second mass shooting in West Texas within the span of a month. In early August, a gunman targeted Hispanics at a Walmart in El Paso. He killed 22 people and injured 24 others.

They discuss how Odessa is coping and what state and federal lawmakers are doing to address gun violence.

Marfa Public Radio
