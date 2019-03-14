© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Writer Kerry Howley On Larry Nassar, MMA, And American Surveillance

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
Kerry Howley (Courtesy Of)

On this episode, Rachel Monroe speaks to Lannan writer-in-residence Kerry Howley. Howley is a contributor to New York Magazine and teaches at the University of Iowa's Nonfiction Writing Program.

They discuss Howley's writing on Larry Nassar (the USA Gymnastics national team doctor who abused countless patients, mixed martial arts, and American surveillance - the subject of Howley's forthcoming book.

Howley will read at the Crowley Theater at 6 pm on Sunday, March 17th.

