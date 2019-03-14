Writer Kerry Howley On Larry Nassar, MMA, And American Surveillance

On this episode, Rachel Monroe speaks to Lannan writer-in-residence Kerry Howley. Howley is a contributor to New York Magazine and teaches at the University of Iowa's Nonfiction Writing Program.

They discuss Howley's writing on Larry Nassar (the USA Gymnastics national team doctor who abused countless patients, mixed martial arts, and American surveillance - the subject of Howley's forthcoming book.

Howley will read at the Crowley Theater at 6 pm on Sunday, March 17th.