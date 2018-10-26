© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

More Excerpts from Richard Maxwell's Marfa 'Ads'

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 26, 2018 at 7:08 AM CDT

On a special version of West Texas Talk, we hear more excerpts from the Marfa version of 'Ads.' 

In 2010, playwright and director Richard Maxwell started Ads, a play that features pre-recorded monologues of strangers —not actors— expressing what they believe.

Throughout this episode, we’ll listen to the monologues from the Marfa adaptation of Ads:

You'll  hear monologues from:

Eliseo Martinez, Darby Hillman, Jim Martinez, Lineaus Lorette, John Sufficol, Mary Farley, Tyler Spurgin, Austin Miligan, Natalie, Melendez, Liz Rogers, and JD DiFabbio.

 

