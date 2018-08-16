© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Dr. Adrian Vega talks Education in the Permian Basin

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 16, 2018 at 6:00 PM CDT
img_0900
Dr. Adrian Vega sits on the executive board for the Permian Basin Education Partnership, a new non-profit based in Midland/Odessa. (Sally Beauvais/Marfa Public Radio)

Dr. Adrian Vega was a professional educator for twenty years before taking a job with the Sewell family of companies as their chief people officer. As part of this job, he serves as an executive board member of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin. It’s a new nonprofit focused on increasing the awareness of strengths and challenges of the public education system in the area.

In this conversation, Beauvais and Vega talk about how the organization is hoping to get public and private entities invested in improving education, and the challenges the region faces in making that happen. 

Tags
West Texas Talk Midland ISDEctor County ISDeducation
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: