Dr. Adrian Vega talks Education in the Permian Basin

Dr. Adrian Vega was a professional educator for twenty years before taking a job with the Sewell family of companies as their chief people officer. As part of this job, he serves as an executive board member of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin. It’s a new nonprofit focused on increasing the awareness of strengths and challenges of the public education system in the area.

In this conversation, Beauvais and Vega talk about how the organization is hoping to get public and private entities invested in improving education, and the challenges the region faces in making that happen.