Lannan Resident Lesley Stern on Film, Smoking, Gardens, and Feminism

In this interview, Jana La Brasca speaks to writer Lesley Stern about her background and work.

Stern was born and raised in Zimbabwe, and currently teaches at the University of California San Diego. She is the author of Dead and Alive: The Body as a Cinematic Thing, The Smoking Book, The Scorcese Connection, and is co-editor of Falling For You: Essays on Cinema and Performance.

The writer will read at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 6 pm.