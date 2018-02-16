© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Anna Teagarden In Marfa to Teach A Singing Workshop

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 16, 2018 at 6:30 PM CST
teagardens
Anna, Kate, and Leah Teagarden (Diana Nguyen for Marfa Public Radio/West Texas Public Radio)

In this episode of West Texas Talk, Diana Nguyen speaks to Anna Teagarden, Director of Children's Music at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Houston. She is in Marfa with her two daughters, Kate and Leah Teagarden, to teach a singing workshop hosted by Marfa Live Arts. They discuss the workshop and Anna Teagarden's diverse musical background.

Anna Teagarden is a member of the Bach Societyand manages the Gulf Coast Course for the Royal School of Church Music, a course for aspiring young women singers. She received her Master’s Degree in Voice Performance from the University of Texas. 

To mark the end of the workshop, students will perform show tunes, sacred music, and folk songs at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, February 18th at 7 pm. 

West Texas Talk Anna Teagardenmarfa live arts
Latest Episodes: