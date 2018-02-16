Anna Teagarden In Marfa to Teach A Singing Workshop

In this episode of West Texas Talk, Diana Nguyen speaks to Anna Teagarden, Director of Children's Music at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Houston. She is in Marfa with her two daughters, Kate and Leah Teagarden, to teach a singing workshop hosted by Marfa Live Arts. They discuss the workshop and Anna Teagarden's diverse musical background.

Anna Teagarden is a member of the Bach Societyand manages the Gulf Coast Course for the Royal School of Church Music, a course for aspiring young women singers. She received her Master’s Degree in Voice Performance from the University of Texas.

To mark the end of the workshop, students will perform show tunes, sacred music, and folk songs at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, February 18th at 7 pm.