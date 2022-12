On this edition of West Texas Talk a conversation and in-studio performance from Alpine-based band, The Swifts.

The Swifts are: Eden Hinshaw (Acoustic Guitar/Vocals), Chris Ruggia (Electric Guitar/Vocals) , Amelie Urbanczyk (Acoustic Guitar/Ukulele/Vocals), Tony Curry (Cajón)

[gallery ids="33337,33338"]

The band's first album Every Day, is available now