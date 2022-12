Our guest tonight is Gracie Lara, a cashier from Marfa. Travis Lux talked with her about managing stress on the job, working in a town where everyone knows everyone, and the things she thinks Marfa lacks.

This is part of series we did about work, where we spoke with our neighbors about their lives and the the work that they do out here in West Texas. Work is a such a big part of life — for many of us, it’s where we spend much of our day.