Lannan Resident Anne Waldman

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation with poet, writer, performer, and political/cultural advocate Anne Waldman.

Waldman is the author of more than 40 collections of poetry and poetics, an active member of the Outrider experimental poetry movement, and has been connected to the Beat movement and the second generation of the New York School - Her work as a cultural activist and her practice of Tibetan Buddhism are deeply connected to her poetry.

Waldman will be speaking at 6 PM Sunday, October 29th, at Marfa's Crowley Theater.