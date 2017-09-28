© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

The Kitchen Sisters

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 28, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT
On this episode of West Texas Talk we hear from the Kitchen Sisters, Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva. Together the two have created hundreds of stories for public broadcast. Most recently, they made "The HiddenWorld of Girls", a series on NPR that explores the lives of girls and the women they become.

 

The Kitchen Sisters are also involved in education and training new voices for public media. On this episode they talk about their start in radio, their short series Hidden Kitchen: Texas, and the magic of small public radio stations.

 

