west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Dr. Robert Brescia, Executive Director of the JBS Public Leadership Institute at UTPB

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 14, 2017 at 5:00 PM CDT
robert-brescia
Dr. Robert Brescia (Bayla Metzger)

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Dr. Robert Brescia discusses how UTPB's John Ben Shepperd Leadership Institute is training the next generation of leaders. The institute recently launched the Crisis Leadership & Learning Center,which allows students to participate in computer simulations of real-life crises, such as 9/11, Benghazi and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Prior to working in education, Brescia was in the military and worked under President's Reagan and Clinton.

Tags
West Texas Talk University of TexasutpbUniversity of Texas of the Permian BasinJBS Leadership InstituteJohn Ben ShepperdDr. Robert BresciaPermian Basin
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
