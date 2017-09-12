Longtime Big Bend Resident Betty Alex

Betty Alex first came to the Big Bend on a road trip in 1969. She says on that drive, "I got out of the car and looked south from Persimmon Gap at the Chisos Mountains in the distance... I said, 'That's it. That's where I want to be.' And it took me eleven years to get back. But I did." She ended up working at Big Bend National Park for over three decades and has lived in Terlingua for several years. In this episode, Alex talks about her life and experiences in the Big Bend.