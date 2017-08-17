Poet Rosa Alcalá On Her Other Tongue, English

Rosa Alcalá is poet, translator, and teacher in the Department of Creative Writing and Bilingual MFA Program at the University of Texas at El Paso. In this conversation, Alcalá discusses the interplay of and importance of both English and Spanish in her life and her latest book of poetry, MyOTHER TONGUE.

PARAMOUR by Rosa Alcalá

English is dirty. Polyamorous. English

wants me. English rides with girls

and with boys. English keeps an open

tab and never sleeps

alone. English is a smooth talker

who makes me say please. It's a bit of role-playing

and I like a good tease. We have a safety word

I keep forgetting. English likes

pet names. English

has a little secret, a past,

another family. English is going to leave them

for me. I've made English a set

of keys. English brings me flowers

stolen from a grave.

English texts me, slips in

as emoticons, goes to all

the mixers. English has rules

but accepts dates last minute. English makes

booty-calls. English makes me want it.

When I was younger, my parents said

keep that English out of our

house. If you leave with that miserable,

don't come back. I said god-willing

in the language of the Inquisition. I climbed out

my window, but always got

caught. English had a hooptie

that was the joint. Now my mother goes gaga

over our cute babies. Together

English and I wrote my father's

obituary. How many times

have I said it's over, and English just laughs

and says, c'mon, señorita, let's go for

Chinese. We always end up

in a hotel where we give

fake names, and as I lay my head

to hear my lover breathe

I dream of Sam Patch plunging

into water, a poem

English gave me

that had been given

to another.