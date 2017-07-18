Kade Twist Recounts the Making of "Repellent Fence"

Kade Twist is a founding member of Postcommidty, a multimedia arts collective. In this conversation, Kade talks about how the collective's first project, "Repellent Fence", went from a half-serious joke to an eight year, bi-national public art project that brought together two communities divided by the U.S. Mexico Border. The fence, he says, initiated lasting political change along the border.

Ballroom Marfa will host a screening of the documentary film Through the Repellent Fence: A Land Art Film on July 20 at 7pm.