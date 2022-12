On this West Texas Talk, Jackson Wisdorf sits down for a conversation with Estonian-born, Los Angeles-residing musician, producer, and writer Maria Juur, who performs under the name of Maria Minerva.

Juur talks about her time growing up in Estonia, seeing the world, and her love of public radio - As well as playing a track produced in collaboration with Cherushii, a San Francisco-based producer who passed away in the Oakland Ghost Ship fire in December of 2016.