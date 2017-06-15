State of the Station

General manager Elise Pepple updates listeners about what's been happening at the station. There are several new initiatives such as live storytelling events, the independent producer fund, a residency program, and the station's public radio think tank.

In the midst of these exciting new programs, the station has also welcomed new people the radio family. Laurel Coniglio has joined the team as development director, and John Cone is our new engineer. Additionally, our Spring internship cycle just ended and the station bids farewell to Zoe Kurland, but welcomes incoming interns Elizabeth Trovall, Bayla Metzger, and Caroline Halter.

The station is always looking for ways to serve listeners better. Let us know what you're thinking by filling out our survey!