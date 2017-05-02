Marfa Live Arts Student One-Act Plays

On this episode of West Texas Talk, we are joined in the studio by participants of the Marfa Live Arts 6th Annual Playwriting Workshop. From April 17th through April 21nd nearly 100 plays were written during the workshop taught by Juarez/New York City playwright Georgina Escobar during Marfa High School English classes. One winning play and one honorable mention have been chosen from each grade. Winning plays will be presented to the public with adult and student actors from the community.

We sit down with Jarad Forristal who talks about his winning play The Unluckiest “Lucky” Man Alive and Sal Roman who talks about his play, Bonds. We also hear from honorable Mention playwrights Crystal Catano and Brandon Leos.

The winning plays will be performed at the Crowley Theater at 7:30 on Tuesday, May 2nd.