West Texas Talk

Photographer Daniel Lombardi Captures Border Geography

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 17, 2017 at 9:35 AM CDT

Daniel Lombardi is a photographer who works on long-term documentary photography projects. He spent six weeks traveling along the border from West Texas to California, photographing politically contentious landscapes.

He wanted to see if the landscape and the geography would reflect the political divisions that have been thrust upon them. From border villages to border cities he photographed the walls and fences built years ago and he hiked up rugged mountains to photograph the landscapes that could still be divided by a wall.

West Texas Talk Daniel LombardigeographyBorderphotography
