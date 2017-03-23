UTPB President on Potential Higher Ed Cuts

When the legislature meets every two years, the only thing they're constitutionally required to pass is a state budget. This year, they've got a little less money on hand than during previous sessions.

Why? A couple reasons -- including the downturn in the price of oil. The recent downturn meant that the state collected less money from oil and gas taxes, and therefore has less money to work with for the upcoming budget.

That has state lawmakers looking for places to trim, and funding for higher education is one of the many things on the chopping block.

Until the House and Senate agree on a final budget at the end of May, we won't know for sure just how much funding -- if any -- higher education stands to lose.

Tonight on West Texas Talk, we're joined by the President of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin (UTPB), Dr. David Watts.

Watts has been President of UTPB since 2001. He joined us to talk about potential budget cuts UTPB faces, and to reflect on the his 16 year tenure as President.

(Full disclosure: UTPB is a financial supporter of Marfa Public Radio and West Texas Public Radio.)