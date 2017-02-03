© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Casey Zmich: Cross Country Cycler, Ex-Trucker, and Nomad

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 3, 2017 at 11:05 AM CST
img_5252-jpg

Today on West Texas Talk, Casey Zmich joins us in the studio to talk about cycling across America, couch surfing, an unexpected romance, and what made him start his adventure in the first place. An ex-truck driver, Zmich is no stranger to long drives, but he says that bicycling is different; now when he rides, he's not just another truck on the road, but a cyclist with a story to tell, and people are drawn to that. He has more conversations, more meaningful interactions, and sees so much of the beauty he was missing out on before. At a time when the nation feels divided, sometimes the best thing can be to just see America, see the land, the people, and the magic of it all.

