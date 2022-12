"Art doesn't change the world, people do."

Today on West Texas Talk, Zoe Kurland sits down with artist Naomi Safran-Hon to discuss this statement and the importance of art in a changing world. Born in Israel, Safran-Hon revisits her hometown of Haifa to photograph places long since abandoned and uses lace and cement to rework the images, examining complicated notions of home, dilapidation, and destruction. Her exhibit at Marfa Contemporary opens on Friday, January 20th.