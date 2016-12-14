© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Jessica Koslow and Scott Barry from the L.A. Restaurant Sqirl

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 14, 2016 at 6:30 PM CST
img_1636
Left to right: Jessica Koslow, Elise Pepple, and Scott Barry

Jessica Koslow is the chef and owner behind the famous Los Angeles restaurant Sqirl. She's also the author of a new cookbook called Everything I Want to Eat, which has been showered with all kinds of complimentary quotes. Oliver Strand at the New York Times, for example says: "I want to eat everything in Everything I Want to Eat," and "Ms. Koslow’s cooking defies easy categorization. The Venn diagram of Sqirl is the intersection of health food and diner food and Michelin-starred kitchens..."

On this edition of West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple sits down with Koslow and her creative partner Scott Barry to talk about food memories, dream projects, their other obsessions and their impressions of West Texas.

Tags
West Texas Talk cookbookslos angelesmemoriescookingmarfafood
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: