Jessica Koslow and Scott Barry from the L.A. Restaurant Sqirl

Jessica Koslow is the chef and owner behind the famous Los Angeles restaurant Sqirl. She's also the author of a new cookbook called Everything I Want to Eat, which has been showered with all kinds of complimentary quotes. Oliver Strand at the New York Times, for example says: "I want to eat everything in Everything I Want to Eat," and "Ms. Koslow’s cooking defies easy categorization. The Venn diagram of Sqirl is the intersection of health food and diner food and Michelin-starred kitchens..."

On this edition of West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple sits down with Koslow and her creative partner Scott Barry to talk about food memories, dream projects, their other obsessions and their impressions of West Texas.