For this episode of West Texas Talk, host Rachael Vasquez speaks with Caitlin Murray, director of Marfa Programs and archivist for Judd Foundation, as well as Flavin Judd, son of the late Donald Judd, and curator and co-president of Judd Foundation about the Foundation's new book Donald Judd: Writings - co-published with David Zwirner books - which is a comprehensive collection of Judd's writings.