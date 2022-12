Prof. Shelley Armitage has lived both in academia as a professor at UT El Paso -- and the outdoors, farming life at her family's place on the plains and caprice near Vega, Texas.

On West Texas Talk we interviewed her about the land, her years of close connection with it, and the sometimes disturbing changes brought by wind turbines. Armitage's most recent book is the memoir "Walking the Llano -- A Texas Memoir of Place."