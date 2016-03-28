© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Astronomy Series: Supernovae &amp; Nuclear Fusion

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 28, 2016 at 6:31 PM CDT
Supernova 2012cg (McDonald Observatory/University of Texas)

On this edition of West Texas Talk we continue our look at the scientific world of astronomy with a look at Supernovae and one of the processes which triggers it, Nuclear Fusion.

During this science special you will hear audio stories from Marfa Public Radio, KQED San Francisco, and a series titled Fusion - Everlasting and Clean Energy from ABCtech Media Productions.

Research for this edition of West Texas Talk was compiled by Jackson Wisdorf from SpaceAnswers.com, science.nationalgeographic.com, and AmericanSecurityProject.org. Additional information found on NuclearFiles.org and NASA.org

