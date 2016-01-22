Violinist John Madura previews Latent Emotions, upcoming MOSC concert

John Madura is the choirmaster at the Midland Odessa Symphony & Chorale. He's also the featured violin in Latent Emotions, a contemporary work by Spanish composer Oscar Navarro, who will be at this U.S. premiere. It's Saturday, January 23, at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

We spoke with Madura at the MOSC practice space in Midland. With his violin and the director's score, he previewed the upcoming concert for our radio listeners.