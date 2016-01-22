© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Violinist John Madura previews Latent Emotions, upcoming MOSC concert

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 22, 2016 at 5:12 PM CST
img_0247
John Madura, with violin, at MOSC, December 2015.

John Madura is the choirmaster at the Midland Odessa Symphony & Chorale. He's also the featured violin in Latent Emotions, a contemporary work by Spanish composer Oscar Navarro, who will be at this U.S. premiere. It's Saturday, January 23, at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

We spoke with Madura at the MOSC practice space in Midland. With his violin and the director's score, he previewed the upcoming concert for our radio listeners.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: