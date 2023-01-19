Marfa Public Radio’s annual Midland fundraiser is back after a 2-year hiatus! Marfa Comes to Midland returns to the Permian Basin on January 19th, 2023, at the Museum of the Southwest.

5:30-6:30 VIP Cocktail Hour

6:30-8:00 Sponsor Dinner & Silent Auction

8:00-10:00 Party & Dance

Individual tickets for the Party & Dance portion of the event are on sale now. These tickets run $50 and will include an open bar and a thank you swag bag. Please note that there is no assigned seating for the Party & Dance portion.



Get Your Tickets Here!

Proceeds from the event go to Marfa Public Radio and help power technical and hardware updates to KXWT in the Permian Basin.

If you would like to become an event sponsor or a table sponsor, please email events@marfapublicradio.org for further information.

Marfa Public Radio would like to thank our current sponsors:

Patch Energy

Kennedy Minerals

Karmen & Bill Bryant

Bill & Mary Anne Dingus

Franklin Deaderick

John Trischetti