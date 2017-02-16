Live Storytelling

Why Storytelling?

We see storytelling as one of the most democratic arts and therefore the perfect tool to celebrate a wider range of experience in the Big Bend and the Permian Basin. The station aims to foster the voices of West Texas and to be a beacon for storytelling that amplifies the region's voices. The other goal of these events is to give neighbors and strangers the opportunity to laugh and cry together. Each event is an invitation for residents of West Texas to share true personal stories around a theme. These stories will be recorded and broadcast. In conjunction with the live events, the station will host a series of community workshops to train residents in the art of live personal storytelling.

