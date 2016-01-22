James Crump digs up Land Art with his film Troublemakers

On the program West Texas Talk, we speak with filmmaker James Crump about Troublemakers: The Story of Land Art, which is being screened in Marfa on Friday January 22, by CineMarfa and Chinati Presents. The film details the history of the earthworks movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s, following a group of New York artists who went out to the rural American Southwest to create artwork on a monumental scale.

Crump is an art historian and curator. His previous film, Black White + Gray, examined art collector Sam Wagstaff and artist Robert Mapplethorpe.