Diana Acosta was born in Casas Grandes in 1985. She grew up in a hacienda built in the 1900s and at the age of eight began giving guided tours of her home. Her interests in tourism led her to earn a degree from the University of Juarez in Casas Grandes in

tourism. In 2005 she co-produced the documentary "The Renaissance of Mata Ortiz" which has won multiple awards and will be shown at Artwalk on Saturday at 4pm. Whitlock Studio of Fine Art in Alpine, Texas.