Lannan Foundation resident writer, Portland poet Mary Szybist

Our guest for West Texas Talk is another interview with a Lannan Foundation resident writer, Mary Szybist. She lives in Portland, Ore., and teaches at Lewis & Clark College. Her book, Incarnadine, was honored with the 2013 National Book Award for Poetry. Szybist has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Guggenheim Foundation, and the Rona Jaffe Foundation.

Marfa Book Company hosts a reading by Szybist on Saturday, November 21st at 6 PM.