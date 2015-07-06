© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Tamer Karadagli, the Turkish James Dean

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 6, 2015
img_2074
Turkish actor Tamer Karadagli in the Marfa Public Radio studio (Arzu Balkan)

Tamer Karadagli is George Clooney. He's Robert Downey Jr. He's Danny Glover. He's Kiefer Sutherland. And he's James Dean in Giant.

In Turkey, that is. Across a multi-decade career, the Ankara-born actor has built a successful movie and TV career for himself in his home country while prodigiously dubbing the voices of Hollywood sex symbols in Turkish on the side.

As part of West Texas Talk, Karadagli came by Marfa Public Radio to discuss voicing Dean and seeing Marfa in person, the dubbing process, and his take on the differences between films here and abroad.

