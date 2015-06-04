© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Lannan Resident, Katie Kitamura

June 4, 2015
Katie Kitamura in the KRTS Studios after Sitting Down with host Rachel Monroe (Tom Michael/KRTS)

Continuing our Lannan Resident series today on West Texas Talk is novelist, journalist and art critic, Katie Kitamura.

Katie is the author of two  novels, 2009's Longshot and 2012's Gone to the Forest. Both books were received with high praise and landed up on the list of finalists for the New York Public Library's Young Lions Fiction Award. Kitamura is also a frequent contributor to major publications, such as  The New York Times, The Guardian, Granta, Triple Canopy and Frieze. 

