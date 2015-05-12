© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Louis Black and Sandy Boone discuss Austin cinema

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 12, 2015 at 11:02 AM CDT
speedoflight
Film still from "Speed of Light" Copyright Brian Hansen

Louis Black and Sandy Boone join host K. Yoland to discuss Made in Texas: Six "new" films from Austin, which screened at CineMarfa last week. This newly restored and remastered program of six short films from Austin recreates a screening organized by Jonathan Demme at the Collective for Living Cinema in New York City in 1981. The work represents a defining moment in Austin underground culture that in many ways mirrors New York “No Wave” cinema of the same period. The program includes films by David Boone; Lorrie Oshatz; Tom Huckabee and Will van Overbeek; Missy Boswell, Edward Lowry and Louis Black; Neil Ruttenberg; and Brian Hansen.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: