Louis Black and Sandy Boone discuss Austin cinema

Louis Black and Sandy Boone join host K. Yoland to discuss Made in Texas: Six "new" films from Austin, which screened at CineMarfa last week. This newly restored and remastered program of six short films from Austin recreates a screening organized by Jonathan Demme at the Collective for Living Cinema in New York City in 1981. The work represents a defining moment in Austin underground culture that in many ways mirrors New York “No Wave” cinema of the same period. The program includes films by David Boone; Lorrie Oshatz; Tom Huckabee and Will van Overbeek; Missy Boswell, Edward Lowry and Louis Black; Neil Ruttenberg; and Brian Hansen.