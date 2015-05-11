Daeryl Holzer on the Films of Steve Holzer

Today we talk with Daeryl Holzer, wife of Steve Holzer, about Steve's films that were screened at this weekend's CineMarfa Festival. Steve Holzer was a resident of Marfa and artist who worked in a wide-range of mediums including, painting, prints, computer animation, sound and film. Steve passed away in September of last year.

As a tribute to Steve and his work with CineMarfa, the festival screen four films that Steve had created in the past few years. The films screened included: See the World, (2011, 16mm, 3 minutes), MACHINE DEVA, (2012, 16mm, digital, 20 minutes), ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SUPERVISION, (2013, 16mm, digital, 8 minutes), and HEAVEN IS ALL GOODBYES, (2013, 5 minutes). Steve's films were experimental works which utilized found-footage and a technique called direct animation, which consists of applying paint, marker, or other substances directly to the celluloid film reel. Daeryl Holzer was responsible for collecting these films for CineMarfa and today we talk about Steve and the works shown at the festival.