Singer-Songwriter and Violinst, Aisha Burns is our guest today on West Texas Talk. Originally from San Antonio, Burns has played with the Austin Six-Piece Instrumental Ensemble, Balmorhea for close to a decade.

Currently, Aisha is in Marfa recording the follow up to her acclaimed debut solo album from 2013, Life in the Midwater. She will be performing at El Cosmico on Thursday, May 14th and 8PM.