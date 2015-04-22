Earth Day Organizers Talk about the 45th Celebration

In honor of today, the 45th Worldwide Earth Day, we talk to a panel of West Texan environmentalists and concerned citizens about continued legacy of Earth Day and the celebrations taking place in Alpine on Murphy Street on Saturday.

The panel today includes: Linda Hedges, Former Interpretive Specialist for Texas Parks and Wildlife; Don Dowdey, Head of Library Services at Sul Ross and Past President of the local Sierra Club chapter; and Mark Foster, head of the Alpine Farmer's Market and one of the organizers of the Earth Day event; and Cameron Goebel, President of the Sul Ross State Conservation Bio Club.