West Texas Talk

Earth Day Organizers Talk about the 45th Celebration

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 22, 2015 at 3:40 PM CDT
Earth Day Panel (From L-R) Cameron Goebel, Don Dowdey, Linda Hedges, and Mark Foster. (Marfa Public Radio / Ryan Lentini)

In honor of today, the 45th Worldwide Earth Day, we talk to a panel of West Texan environmentalists and concerned citizens about continued legacy of Earth Day and the celebrations taking place in Alpine on Murphy Street on Saturday.

The panel today includes: Linda Hedges, Former Interpretive Specialist for Texas Parks and Wildlife; Don Dowdey, Head of Library Services at Sul Ross and Past President of the local Sierra Club chapter; and Mark Foster, head of the Alpine Farmer's Market and one of the organizers of the Earth Day event; and Cameron Goebel, President of the Sul Ross State Conservation Bio Club.

