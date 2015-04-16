© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Director Hector Galán on "Children of Giant"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 16, 2015 at 9:51 AM CDT
James Dean on the set of 'Giant' with Robert Marquez, left, and Joe Vasquez of Marfa, Texas. Photo by Richard C. Miller, 1955.

Hector Galán is our guest during this first week of West Texas Talk. Galán is a prolific documentary filmmaker and a native of San Angelo, Texas whose films focus on Latino experience in America.

Galán's newest documentary is titled, "Children of Giant." It chronicles the filming of the classic western, "Giant," here in Marfa, and also charts the continued legacy of the film's story of race in the American West. The film is set to air tomorrow, April 17th on PBS as the season premiere of VOCES.

Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: