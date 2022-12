Eileen Myles is a poet living in New York. She's written 18 books, the lastest being Snowflake/different streets (2012). She received a Warhol/Creative Capital grant for her work The Importance of Being Iceland/ travel and essays in art.

In 2010 the Poetry Society of America awarded Myles the Shelley Prize. She is Prof. Emeritus of Writing at UC San Diego and a 2012 Guggenheim fellow.