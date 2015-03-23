© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Ara Gureghian

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 23, 2015 at 3:53 PM CDT
img_3672
(Ara Gureghian and Spirit / Tom Michael KRTS)

Today on West Texas Talk, host Mark Glover speaks with Ara Gureghian, author of Freedom on Both Ends of the Leash: A Dog, His Man, Their Journey.

Born in 1949, Ara Gureghian is a French-born Armenian chef who has worked all over the United States.

When Gureghian's only son passed away from liver cancer at the age of 26, Gureghian gave up his culinary career and adopted a nomadic lifestyle. Accompanied only by his motorcycle and a pitbull companion, he began traveling across the country. His journey eventually brought him to West Texas.

West Texas Talk Ara GureghianMark GloverFreedom on Both Ends of the LeashlossmemoirWest Texas
Latest Episodes: