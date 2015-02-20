© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Richard Dowling, World-Renowned Pianist

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 20, 2015 at 4:19 PM CST
Texas-born Richard Dowling. (Credit: www.richard-dowling.com)

Today Julia West speaks to Richard Dowling, the pianist featured in an evening of classical music tonight -- February 24 at 7 PM -- at the First Presbyterian Church in Marfa.

Dowling was born in Texas, but he has performed in solo recitals all over the world, from Singapore to Austria. The pianist has won numerous awards and competitions, including the San Antonio International Keyboard Competition and the Houston Tuesday Musical Club Competition.

Dowling received his Master’s Degree at Yale University. He currently lives in New York.

Tonight's performance takes place at 7 PM at 110 E. Columbia Street.

West Texas Talk MidlandRichard DowlingClassical Music
