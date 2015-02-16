© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

"Washtub Jerry" on His First-Ever Art Exhibition at Building 98

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 16, 2015 at 3:55 PM CST
screen-shot-2015-02-16-at-2-24-31-pm
"Chips and Dip" by Jerry Wiant, aka "Washtub Jerry"

Popular local musician, artist and McDonald Observatory engineer "Washtub Jerry" - joins us for a conversation about his debut art exhibition at Building 98 in Marfa.

The exhibit will feature the artist's pun-rich works influenced by computers and other electronics. An opening reception takes place Sunday, February 22 from 5 to 7 PM at the historic Building 98 in Marfa, located near the Chinati Foundation.

While this is his first-ever art opening, Washtub Jerry is well-known in West Texas for his music and his years-long work on the laser project McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis.

