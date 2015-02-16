"Washtub Jerry" on His First-Ever Art Exhibition at Building 98

Popular local musician, artist and McDonald Observatory engineer "Washtub Jerry" - joins us for a conversation about his debut art exhibition at Building 98 in Marfa.

The exhibit will feature the artist's pun-rich works influenced by computers and other electronics. An opening reception takes place Sunday, February 22 from 5 to 7 PM at the historic Building 98 in Marfa, located near the Chinati Foundation.

While this is his first-ever art opening, Washtub Jerry is well-known in West Texas for his music and his years-long work on the laser project McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis.