We reflect on the healing power of literature with Vietnam veterans and poets, Bill Bauer and H.C. Palmer. Recorded in front of an audience first at Park University's Meetin' House as a guest of the Warrior Center, and again for Johnson County Community College's Veteran's Services, this show pulls together the two different evenings which marked the second edition of Bill Bauer's book, LAST LAMBS: NEW AND SELECTED POEMS OF VIETNAM.