Lannan Poet-in-Residence Jillian Weise

Jillian Weise, a current Lannan poet-in-residence, was born in Houston, Texas. She is the author of The Amputee's Guide to Sex (2007), The Colony (2010), and The Book of Goodbyes (2013), which won the James Laughlin Award from the Academy of American Poets and the Isabella Gardner Award from BOA Editions. Weise has also contributed to The Atlantic, The New York Times, Tin House, and Verse Daily. She teaches creative writing at Clemson University in South Carolina.

Weise traveled to Tierra del Fuego, Argentina on a Fulbright Fellowship, and spent two years as a fellow at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown.

On Saturday, November 1st at 6 PM, Weise will read at the Crowley Theater.