Screenwriter Howard Korder and the Big Bend National Park's New Artist in Residence Program

Acclaimed screenwriter, playwright and producer Howard Korder joins us over the phone to talk with host K. Yoland about the objectives of his current artist in residence at Big Bend National park. Korder shares his love for play writing and discusses the process and challenges of screenwriting for a series, such as HBO's Boardwalk Empire. Big Bend National Park's artist in residence coordinator David Elkowitz also joins the conversation to provide the background on the new residency.

Big Bend National Park will host a special event for Howard Korder tonight, October 24th at 7:00 PM at the Gallegos Center, in Sul Ross, room 129. He will be discussing and showing an episode from the HBO series Boardwalk Empire – which is an American period crime drama television series created by Terence Winter. He has written twenty-five episodes for the series.