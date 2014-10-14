© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Playwright Liz Coronado Castillo on "Moises: A Modern Day Tragedy"

Published October 14, 2014 at 8:50 AM CDT
Liz Coronado Castillo, left, playwright of "Moises: A Modern Day Tragedy" with Dona Roman, the play's director.

Playwright Liz Coronado Castillo, who grew up in Balmorhea, discusses her newest play that deals with issues surrounding culture and the stigma of mental illness among Latinos.

<a href="http://www.sulross.edu/news/3243/latest-news-sul-ross-october-3-2014" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;“Moises: A Modern-Day Tragedy,”&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://www.sulross.edu/news/3243/latest-news-sul-ross-october-3-2014&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b6270a330000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b6270a330001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">“Moises: A Modern-Day Tragedy,”</a> opens the 93rd season of the Sul Ross State University theatre program. Directed by Dona W. Roman, Sul Ross professor of Theatre, “Moises” will be performed Friday-Sunday, Oct. 10-12 and 17-19 in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building.

Curtain time for “Moises” will be 8:15 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 17-18, with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees on Oct. 12 and 19. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $6 for seniors. Advanced tickets are on sale now:  www.sulross.edu/theatre or call (432) 837-8218.

