Playwright Liz Coronado Castillo on "Moises: A Modern Day Tragedy"

Playwright Liz Coronado Castillo, who grew up in Balmorhea, discusses her newest play that deals with issues surrounding culture and the stigma of mental illness among Latinos.



<a href="http://www.sulross.edu/news/3243/latest-news-sul-ross-october-3-2014" target="_blank" link-data="{"link":{"attributes":[],"linkText":"“Moises: A Modern-Day Tragedy,”","target":"NEW","url":"http://www.sulross.edu/news/3243/latest-news-sul-ross-october-3-2014","_id":"00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b6270a330000","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b6270a330001","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">“Moises: A Modern-Day Tragedy,”</a> opens the 93rd season of the Sul Ross State University theatre program. Directed by Dona W. Roman, Sul Ross professor of Theatre, “Moises” will be performed Friday-Sunday, Oct. 10-12 and 17-19 in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building.

Curtain time for “Moises” will be 8:15 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 17-18, with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees on Oct. 12 and 19. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $6 for seniors. Advanced tickets are on sale now: www.sulross.edu/theatre or call (432) 837-8218.