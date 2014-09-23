© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Lobo's Desert Dust Cinema 2014

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 23, 2014 at 8:37 AM CDT
Filmmaker Tom Mickelson and actor Michaele Cramer talk with host K. Yoland about their film An Outer Space which features at Desert Dust Cinema, a nonprofit film festival in Lobo, TX. The free festival, located just off US Highway 90, takes place from Friday, September 26th to Saturday, 27th next to the former Lobo gas station.

The 2014 program features a wide range of short films from across the globe, including Chris Burns' "Coin," Asya Aizenstein's "Ground Floor," and Guilherme Marcondes' "Caveirão."

Tags
West Texas Talk Desert Dust CinemaLoboAxel RoesslerTom MickelsonMikel KramerAn Outer SpaceFilm festival
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
