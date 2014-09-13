© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

David Oliver and His Accordion on Traditional Folk Music from North-East England

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 13, 2014 at 2:09 PM CDT
David Oliver

Musician and music educator David Oliver has spent his life in Northumbria, in the North-East of England. He visits Talk At Ten today to discuss the English folk music tradition. He plays accordion, leads folk dance bands, and calls dances.

Formerly a high school principal, Oliver has served since 1993 as Education Director of Folkworks, a non-profit arts organization dedicated to the promotion of the traditional music. He lectures widely and is a co-author of Folk Voiceworks (2008)  and English Folk Tunes for Accordion (2007).

On the program, he uses the accordion to describe different types of music and tells stories of the power of music worldwide. Oliver also makes a political prediction about the future of Scotland.

