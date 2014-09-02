Carl Hart and Controversial Views on Drug Use

It's another Science Studio edition of Talk At Ten, with host Keith Pannell.



Our guest is Carl Hart, Associate Professor of Psychology at Columbia University and author of High Price: A Neuroscientist's Journey of Self-Discovery that Challenges Everything You Know About Drugs and Society.



Hart's views on drug use challenge the prevailing attitude that drugs are bad. Hart believes that most people who use hard drugs like cocaine and heroin are not addicts or drug abusers, but include those who know how to use those drugs responsibly, within limits.



Although he believes in the decriminalization of drugs, he does not discount, the destructive nature of these drugs for most users.